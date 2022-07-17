Defender Christopher Oruchum leaves Tusker FC for Tanzania’s Namungo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – FKF Premier League champions Tusker FC have been dealt a major blow after defender Christopher Oruchum left the side after the expiry of his contract and has already travelled to Tanzania where he will pen a two-year contract with the NBC Premier League side.

Oruchum leaves Tusker FC after two seasons, where he clinched the Premier League title back to back.

He was a key member of the squad this past season, playing in 31 matches and being part of a rock solid defense, playing part in 19 clean sheets.

“Tusker FC defender Christopher Oruchum has left the club upon the expiry of his contract and will be off to seek greener pastures. The defender arrived at Tusker at the beginning of the 2020-21 season and has successfully won back to back titles,” the club said in a statement.

Oruchum was signed by coach Robert Matano from AFC Leopards at the start of the 2020-21 season but did not play as many matches.

This season however, he took his chance and didn’t look back, attracting interest from various clubs at the end of the season. Tusker FC defender Christopher Oruchum before departing for Tanzania. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I want to say a big thank you to the Tusker family; from the management, my fellow players, technical bench members and the fans for their support for the two years that I have been at the club. I have enjoyed tremendous growth with the challenges to perform well at the high level consistently,” Oruchum told the club..

“I have won the league back to back which is really something amazing for any player. Two League titles, One Charity Cup Trophy and three medals on, I can say I have had the best time at Tusker FC. I am off to a new challenge but I will leave with my head held high as a proud alumnus of this great club,”

“To the team, I want to wish them all the best in the coming season,” he added.

The defender who has also played for Thika United told Capital Sport that he is headed out to Tanzania in search of a fresh challenge and looks forward to make even further moves.

Oruchum’s departure now leaves the club with no option but to sign in more centrebacks, with skipper Eugene Asike also having left mid-season.