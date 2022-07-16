Obiri vs Sifan Hassan, Omanyala and other Kenyans to watch out on Day Two of World Champs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Kenyans will have an opportunity of starting off their medal haul at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, Eugene, on the second day of the competition with a blockbuster battle expected between Hellen Obiri and reigning champion Sifan Hassan in the women’s 10,000m final.

Below are the events that Kenyans will participate in on Day Two.

8:35pm – Women’s 3,000m steeplechase Heats

With three of the four men already having booked their tickets to the final on Saturday morning, it will be the women’s turn to do it all when they take to the track.

Interestingly, reigning world champion and world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech has not been listed on the start list despite having been named in the team.

In her absence, Kenya will rely on new blood to defend the title. Jackline Chepkoech, 18, the World Under-20 champion from Nairobi last year will be first off the track and she competes in Heat One.

Purity Kirui, the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion will line up in Heat Two and will be competing alongside reigning Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai of Uganda. Also in this Heat is Ethiopian Mekides Abebe.

Former World Under-18 and Under-20 champion Celiphine Chespol will be the last Kenyan on track for the water and barrier race and will compete in Heat Three.

10:20pm – Women’s 10,000m final Hellen Obiri competing. PHTO/Reuters

This will be one of the most anticipated races of the morning session, with a battle expected between Hellen Obiri and reigning champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.

Hassan beat Obiri in both the 5,000m and 10,000m titles at the Olympic Games and the Kenyan 33-year old will be keen to lay revenge on the World stage.

Kenya has not won the title since 2015 when Vivian Cheruiyot reigned supreme in Beijing China. Obiri however said her concentration was mostly on the 5,000m, but would try get a medal in the 10,000m.

Having been slowly transiting to road running, she has been working mostly on her endurance and will hope that can lift her off the shadows of the Dutch lady.

Margaret Chelimo and Sheila Chepkirui will be the other Kenyans in the race and they might opt for teamwork to down Hassan.

11:20pm – Men’s 400m Hurdles

Kenya will have a solo representative in this race, USA-based Moitalel Mpoke. The 2017 World Under-18 silver medalist has been training and studying in the USA for the past four years and will hope the experience of feeling at home will aid him to make it into the semi-finals.

He has been lined up for Heat Three.

4am – Men’s 100m semi final

Ferdinand Omanyala during a training session at the Kasarani Annex. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

This will be one of the races with the biggest interest both on home soil in the USA and back here in Kenya. All Kenyan eyes will be on African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala.

The 26-year old just managed to squeeze in to the semi-finals after finishing third in the Heats, just three hours after arriving in Eugene. He clocked 10.10secs, a slow time by his standards, but a massively creditable results bearing circumstances.

He has been lined up in Heat Three where competition will not be short. He will have homeboy Marvin Bracy and Jamaican Oblique Seville to deal with. Both won their heats, Bracy clocking 10.05secs while the Jamaican dropped a sub 10, timing 9.93secs.

Omanyala’s focus is now more on the physiotherapy with good rest and recovery, good warm up and an explosive kick.

4:30am – Men’s 1500m Heats Timothy Cheruiyot celebrates after winning the 1500m race at the Monaco Leg of the World Athletics Diamond League. PHOTO/World Athletics

Reigning World Champion Timothy Cheruiyot will be the key focus in this race as he looks to successfully defend his crown. Cheruiyot had early season problems with injury but has grown fit if his performance at the National Trials is anything to go by.

He lines up in Heat One.

Charles Simotwo and Kumari Taki will headline Heat Two where the biggest threat is Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen while on form Abel Kipsang, fourth placed finisher at the Tokyo Olympic Games battles out in Heat Three.

5:05am – Women’s 1500m semi-finals

Defending champion Faith Kipyegon easily breezed through the Heats on Saturday morning and she will be out to punch a ticket to the final on Sunday. She lines up in Heat Two alongside Ugandan Winnie Nanyondo.

African champion Winny Chebet will be the focus in the first Heat, having finished second in her Heat earlier on.