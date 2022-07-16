Obiri, Chelimo open Kenya’s medal count in Oregon with silver and bronze

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Kenya opened its medal count at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on Saturday night with Hellen Obiri and Margaret Chelimo winning silver and bronze in the women’s 10,000m.

In a dramatic sprint finish, Obiri was second in a personal best time of 30:10.02, just inches away from a gold medal with Ethiopia’s World Record holder Letesenbet Gidey clocking a world-leading time of 30:09.94 for golkd.

Chelimo settled for bronze, also settling for a new Personal Best time of 30:10.10 in one of the closest finishes ever in a 10,000m race.

Pre-race favorite and defending champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands was edged out of the medal brackets and finished fourth.

The other Kenyan in the race, Sheila Chepkirui did not start after failing to travel due to visa issues.