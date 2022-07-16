Jet lag for who?  – Omanyala storms into 100m semis despite late arrival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 15 – African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala beat off immense jet lag and huge psychological barriers to storm into the 100m final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene early Saturday morning after finishing third in his Heat.

The Kenyan, ninth fastest man in the world over the distance arrived in Eugene barely three hours to his start time and ensured he did the bare minimum, making it into tomorrow’s semis.

Omanyala clocked 10.10secs to finish third in Heat Seven and make the semis.

The African record holder left Nairobi Thursday at 6pm and was in the biggest race of his life, to get to Eugene in good time and compete.

And, the organizers did a tad favor for him after lining him out in the last heat, which was gunning off at 5:32am EAT, handing him a few extra minutes to rest and recover.

He went straight to the venue from the airport, where he was met by Kenyan officials and videos of him greeting up the steeplechase team just after their race welcomed him to the competition arena.

heading to the blocks, his usual smile wasn’t as natural as it has always been and he looked a man keen to squeeze in the last ounce of energy to make the semis.

He started slow off the blocks but picked up after 40 metres, ensuring he remained within the top three automatic qualification slots.

Abdul Hakim Sani Brown won the race in a season’s best time of 9.98secs while Australia’s Edward Osei-Nketia set a new National record, finishing second with a 10.08secs time on the clock.

The semis are scheduled for 4am Sunday morning (EAT) and Omanyala will be hoping to be fit and fresh for a historic place in the final.