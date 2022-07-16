Connect with us

Conseslus Kipruto. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Conseslus leads duo to steeple final as Kenya misses out on walking race medals

Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Defending champion Conseslus Kipruto led the duo of training partner Abraham Kibiwott and Leonard Bett into Monday’s 3,000m steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships as Kenya missed out on a walking race medal on the opening day in Eugene.

Kipruto finished a comfortable second in Heat Two while Bett and Kibiwott finished second and third in Heat One, with Olympic bronze medalist Benjamin Kigen missing out after finishing seventh in Heat Three.

Meanwhile, Kenya missed out on walking race medals with Samwel Gathimba finishing juts outside of the top three in the men’s 20km after coming home fourth while African champion Emily Ngii finished a distant 30th in the women’s race.

Gathimba timed 1:19:25, just seven seconds shy of a bronze medal place, beaten to it by Sweden’s Perseus Karlstrom. The Japanese duo of Toshikazu Yamanishi and Koki Ikeda finished first and second respectively.

