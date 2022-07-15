Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Serena Williams returned to singles tennis against France's Harmony Tan at Wimbledon

Sports

Serena Williams to play at the Toronto WTA event

Published

TORONTO, Canada, Jul 14Serena Williams will continue her comeback at next month’s Canadian Open WTA event in Toronto, organisers confirmed on Thursday.

The former world number one, who played her first singles match in a year during a first round defeat at Wimbledon last month, was named in a star-studded field for the August 6-14 tournament.

Williams, who is using her protected ranking to enter the main draw, joins a field which includes 41 of the top 43-ranked players in the world, including two-time French Open champion and world number one Iga Swiatek.

Williams was beaten in three sets by unseeded Frenchwoman Harmony Tan at Wimbledon last month.

Asked afterwards about her plans for the future, Williams, who turns 41 later this year, was coy. “Who knows where I’ll pop up?” she told reporters.

Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, and US Open champion Emma Raducanu are also in the stacked field for the tournament in Toronto.

The men’s tournament, which will take place in Montreal, will see Rafael Nadal make his return after an injury cut short his Wimbledon campaign.

Nadal has won five times in Canada and will be out to equal Ivan Lendl’s record of six Canadian Open titles.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The field also includes world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in addition to world number one Daniil Medvedev.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved