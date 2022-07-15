Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Riyad Mahrez after extending his contract. PHOTO/Man City/Twitter

English Premiership

Mahrez signs new Man City contract

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jul 15Riyad Mahrez signed a two-year contract extension with Premier League champions Manchester City on Friday.

Algeria winger Mahrez has been rewarded with a new deal that keeps him at City until 2025 after helping them retain the English title.

Since arriving from Leicester for £60 million ($71 million) four years ago, Mahrez has made 189 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, scoring 63 goals and providing 45 assists.

The 31-year-old has won three Premier League titles, three League Cups and one FA Cup with City.

“I’m very happy to sign the new deal. I have enjoyed every single minute of my time here. It’s a pleasure to be part of such an incredible club,” Mahrez said.

“To have helped us achieve the success we have enjoyed in the past four seasons has been unforgettable and made us all hungry to look to achieve even more.

“I would also like to thank Pep, Txiki (Begiristain) and the coaching staff, both for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and for pushing me to continue to improve.

“Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful next season and beyond.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mahrez scored 24 goals for City in all competitions last season and looks set to play a key role this term following the departures of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

“Riyad has played a major part in our success in the four years since he joined us,” City director of football Txiki Begiristain said.

“He is one of the most exciting wingers operating in the game and we are all very excited to know he will be part of our ongoing drive to try and achieve more success.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved