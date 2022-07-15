Leaders Oilers out to win first National Sevens Series title in Kakamega

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – After winning their first ever Cup title in the National Sevens Series, table toppers Menengai Oilers head to the final leg Kakamega 7s with an advantage of sealing a maiden Series crown.

Oilers beat Strathmore Leos 12-7 to win the Prinsloo 7s and inspire the Gibson Weru coached side to set their eyes on the big prize, the National Sevens Circuit title.

To hit the Prinsloo feat, Oilers had lost two finals in a row,19-7 to Mwamba in Driftwood 7s and 19-14 to Homeboyz in Dala 7s.

A third-place finish in Kabeberi 7s and fourth place finish in Christie 7s added with their back-to-back final losses and a Main Cup win in Nakuru are enough to put them first in the overall standings at 94 points ahead of their main rivals, defending champions KCB who are second on 90 points.

Oilers head coach Weru speaking to Capital Sport said the victory in Prinsloo 7s is a proud moment for the team.

“To win the first National 7s leg is a proud moment for the boys and for the club in general. Having lost in the finals of the previous two legs It was a perfect response,” Weru said.

“The win came as a great confidence boost and we intend to make it to the finals and win the circuit’s finale and the National 7s circuit as well,” Weru, who is a former National 7s player, added.

On injuries Weru said that he was happy they are going into the final leg with almost the entire squad available for selection with only Austin Shikuku who will be sidelined.

Only these two sides stand a chance of carrying the day at the Bull Ring Stadium in Kakamega this weekend, with Dennis Mwanja’s KCB going for the Main Cup victory and hope Oilers to finish out of the top three in the western showdown that will be the final leg of the 2022 Series season.

Oilers expect to be on top of their game as they did in their previous outings that saw them dominate the Prinsloo’s team on the tournament.

Dennis Abakuse, who was among the three Oilers players named in the Prinsloo 7s has dominated the 7s circuits having also made it in Christie and Dala 7s teams of the tournament.

The other two were Geoffrey Ominde and Steve Aruga with the latter also being named the most promising player.

-By Benjamin Otieno-