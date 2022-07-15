Eriksen caps remarkable comeback by joining ‘special’ Man Utd

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jul 15 – Christian Eriksen said he chose to join Manchester United on a free transfer because the Old Trafford club is “special”.

Eriksen agreed a three-year contract with United on Friday after an impressive loan spell with Brentford in the second half of last season.

The 30-year-old’s switch to United completes an incredible return after his brush with death last year.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in Copenhagen while playing for Denmark at the European Championship and was forced to leave Inter Milan after recovering due to Serie A health regulations.

Eriksen, fitted with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator, proved his form and fitness during a loan spell at Brentford in the second half of last season.

He played 11 times in the Premier League for the Bees, scoring once and providing four assists.

Eriksen was chased by several other teams but, despite their recent struggles, the lure of playing for a such a historic global giant was too hard to resist.

“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started,” Eriksen said.

“I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.”

Eriksen has experience of working with United manager Erik Ten Hag after training with Ajax as part of his return to football following the cardiac arrest.

Ten Hag, who took charge at United in the close-season after leaving the Dutch champions, is looking to revamp his new team after they finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League last term.

– ‘Major ambitions’ –

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach,” added Eriksen.

“Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future.

“I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”

United’s football director John Murtough believes the swoop for Eriksen will bring experience and class to Ten Hag’s midfield.

“Christian has been one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe throughout his career,” Murtough said.

“It is no surprise that he had so many options this summer, so we are really happy that he was convinced that this is the right club for him.

“In addition to his outstanding technique, Christian will add valuable experience and leadership skills to the squad and we are looking forward to seeing the benefits of these qualities on the pitch this coming season and beyond.”

Eriksen is Ten Hag’s second signing after the arrival of Netherlands left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

Ten Hag is also said to be close to a deal for Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

However, United’s plans for the new season have been disrupted by reports Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the club after they failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Ronaldo has missed the start of United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, with Eriksen also not expected to take part in the trip.