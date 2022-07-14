Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Raheem Sterling in Chelsea colors. PHOTO/Chelsea FC

English Premiership

Sterling becomes first signing of Chelsea’s new era

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, Jul 14Raheem Sterling became Chelsea’s first signing since Todd Boehly’s consortium bought the club on Wednesday, ending his successful seven-year spell at Manchester City.

The 27-year-old forward signed a five year contract for a fee reported to be £50 million (Sh7bn).

“England star Raheem Sterling has joined Chelsea from Manchester City on a five-year contract,” said Chelsea in a statement.

Sterling had pre-empted his move earlier on Wednesday by posting a goodbye message on social media saying he left City as a “man” having arrived from Liverpool as a 20-year-old.

However, once the signing became official Sterling — who is with Chelsea on their pre-season tour of the United States — turned his attention to what he hopes to achieve under Thomas Tuchel.

“I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’s management,” said Sterling.

“London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge.”

Sterling, capped 77 times by England, won four Premier League titles among nine major trophies since joining City from Liverpool in 2015.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A key player in the early years of Pep Guardiola’s reign at City, Sterling scored 131 goals in 337 appearances for the English champions.

However, his regular place in the starting line-up at City came increasingly under threat from the signing of Jack Grealish for a Premier League record £100 million last year, plus the emergence of Phil Foden from the club’s academy.

Sterling will reportedly be joined at Stamford Bridge for the new season by Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Telegraph reported a £34 million deal has been agreed between the clubs for the 31-year-old centre-back.

Chelsea were in need of defensive reinforcements after Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left as free agents to join Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved