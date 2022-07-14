Determined smiling machine Faith Kipyegon aims revenge on Sifan Hassan to reclaim World title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – Double Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon says she is not done yet with Dutch hotshot Sifan Hassan and wants to assert revenge and reclaim her 1500m World Athletics Championship title in Oregon this week.

Kipyegon finished second behind Hassan at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, where she timed a then national record of 3:54.22.

She relinquished the title she had won two years back in London. But now, having thrown down her marker at the Tokyo Olympic Games where she obliterated Hassan, Kipyegon is a girl on a mission to complete the double with the Worlds in Eugene.

“My hope is to bring back the gold medal that I lost to Sifan in 2019. I am looking towards a good championship and though I know it will be tough, I am ready to do my best and bring it home,” Kipyegon told Capital Sport. Faith Kipyegon was too strong for Sifan Hassan who took bronze, but saw her bid for an audacious three golds ended

At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kipyegon totally outdid Hassan who was seeking an unprecedented triple haul of titles after erstwhile clinching the 5,000m and 10,000m.

The Kenyan smiling assassin did so in style, clinching her second title in a row in a new Olympic Record time of 3:53.11.

With Hassan expected to come out all guns bl;azing in Oregon, Kipyegon has her in her sights. The Kenyan has managed her races this season and hasn’t gone into too many races as she sought to preserve her energy to reclaim her crown.

She also bypassed the chance of doubling at both the Worlds and Commonwealth Games. She did not compete in the 1500m at the Trials and only ran in the 800m to pump up her pace, finishing second behind Mary Moraa. Faith Kipyegon congratulates Mary Moraa after she won the 800m race at the National Trials. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

She had been in a dilemma on whether to run the 800m in Birmingham for the Commonwealth, but later dropped the ambition. She also earned the time to do both the 1500m and 800m at the Worlds.

“I have it in my heart and I am focusing on the World Championships. I was thinking of doubling but now I am only focusing on 1500m because there are many strong athletes coming up,” Kipyegon said.

She starts her campaign on the opening day of the Championship on Friday and will compete in Heat Two.