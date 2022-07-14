Commonwealth Games travel plans on course to avert possible visa crisis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – Preparations for Team Kenya’s departure for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham are in high gear despite the tedious process associated with visa application and accreditation.

Chef de mission (CDM) of the team, John Ogola, said collaboration among various stakeholders has ensured that the arrangements for travel on course.

“I am very grateful to the support extended to my office as the CDM to ensure that no athlete misses the opportunity to compete at these games. This includes, but is not limited to, the accreditation process and visa application. It has been long and tedious but we are making good progress,” Ogolla said.

Ogola revealed that the first batch of athletes to the club games will depart for the United Kingdom whereas the last batch will leave on July 25.

He said the travel plans have been informed by the need to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection within the contingent.

“We have decided to stagger the travelling schedule because we need to be aware of and pre-empt any health issues that may emerge,” Ogola, also the secretary general of Kenya Weightlifting Federation, said. NOCK boss Paul Tergat.

“We have met the critical timelines for the games and are all set to go. We are in constant communication with the organisers of the games for any information to share with the athletes on anything they need to act upon,” he added.

Kenya will be represented by 127 sportspersons across various disciplines, such as badminton, athletics, para-athletics, triathlon, weightlifting, judo, wrestling, hockey, basketball and 3×3 women’s basketball, among others.

With the games set for July 28 – August 8, Ogola additionally said athletes who will have completed their competitions will immediately return home in time for the General Election, set for August 9.

He was speaking on Thursday morning at Kasarani Stadium Indoor arena during the unveiling of a Sh14mn sponsorship by Kenya Breweries Limited towards the team.

KBL managing director John Musunga announced that Sh5mn will be in cash while the remaining Sh9mn will be in kind. Kenya Breweries MD John Musunga (left) hands over the sponsorship cheque to NOCK boss Paul Tergat.

He noted that the massive improvements in sports administration has brought back corporate sponsors to the sector.

“I have to applaud you. A few years back it was rare to see big corporates involved in sports due to the management structure. But, things have improved massively and we had no hesitation coming on board to support the team. If you continue the same way, then I am sure more corporate sponsors will stream into the sector,” Musunga said.

He also recalled with nostalgia his younger days when he used to watch the Commonwealth Games.

“What I’ve seen in the past years as I grew up was that the Commonwealth Games was our field. The pressure is on you to deliver. Yes, the Olympics are always a bit tough but Kenya has always excelled in the Commonwealth, particularly athletics,” Musunga said.

“We wish you well as you train, prepare and compete but we are expectant. Even if you don’t get a medal, the fact that you went and competed is something we will cherish you for,” he added.