Bingo! Omanyala finally gets visa, set to travel to Eugene this evening

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – After days of agony and distress, African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala will finally travel to Eugene, United States 6pm Thursday, slightly over 24 hours to his race at the World Athletics Championships.

Omanyala got his visa on Thursday morning and Athletics Kenya (AK) officials were in a race against time to find him the fastest flight route to the United States.

“I can confirm that we have managed to get a 6pm flight for Omanyala and he will arrive just in time for his race,” Athletics Kenya Executive Committee member Barnaba Korir told Capital Sports.

The 100m race is on the cards on the opening day of the Championship, with the preliminary rounds set for 10:30pm. Due to his time of 9.85secs clocked at the Kip Keino Classic, Omanyala heads straight to the heats which start at 4:50am Kenyan time.

Omanyala’s Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) is at 4pm Oregon time, which is 2am Kenyan time, only two and a half hours before his race.