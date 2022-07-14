Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after winning the 100m race at the Athletics Kenya Trials. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Athletics

Bingo! Omanyala finally gets visa, set to travel to Eugene this evening

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – After days of agony and distress, African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala will finally travel to Eugene, United States 6pm Thursday, slightly over 24 hours to his race at the World Athletics Championships.

Omanyala got his visa on Thursday morning and Athletics Kenya (AK) officials were in a race against time to find him the fastest flight route to the United States.

“I can confirm that we have managed to get a 6pm flight for Omanyala and he will arrive just in time for his race,” Athletics Kenya Executive Committee member Barnaba Korir told Capital Sports.

The 100m race is on the cards on the opening day of the Championship, with the preliminary rounds set for 10:30pm. Due to his time of 9.85secs clocked at the Kip Keino Classic, Omanyala heads straight to the heats which start at 4:50am Kenyan time.

Omanyala’s Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) is at 4pm Oregon time, which is 2am Kenyan time, only two and a half hours before his race.

Ferdinand Omanyala and Athletics Kenya boss Jack Tuwei on Thursday morning. PHOTO/Courtesy

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved