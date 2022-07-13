Team Kenya reminded to be good brand ambassadors in Oregon and Birmingham

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the Kenyan team to the World Championships in Oregon and Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to play ‘clean’ and not taint the country’s reputation as a sports powerhouse.

The President saluted the team, noting that Kenya owes so much to them for the glory they have brought courtesy of great performances at the international level.

He was speaking at State House, Nairobi when he handed over the national flag to the team.

The contingent will be captained by 2016 Olympics javelin silver medalist Julius Yego who will be aiming for his second world and Commonwealth titles.

With less than 30 days to the General Elections, President Kenyatta noted that Kenya’s participation in the two international assignments will galvanise unity among Kenyans.

The World Championship commences this Friday until July 24, four days before the Club Games kick until August 8.