Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jayson Tatum drives to the basket in Boston's game three victory over Golden State in the NBA Finals

Basketball

NBA adopts play-in tournament on full-time basis

Published

NEW YORK, United States, Jul 13NBA club owners voted Tuesday to have the play-in tournament become a full-time path to the playoffs and toughened rules on teams making intentional fouls to deny fast-break scoring runs.

Both changes were made after unanimous recommendations from the NBA’s competition committee for both moves.

The NBA staged a play-in tournament on a one-year basis in the 2020-21 season and extended that for an extra season in 2021-22.

Under that format, teams who finish the regular season with the seventh-highest through 10th-highest winning percentages in each conference compete to decide the seventh and eighth playoff seeds.

In the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the play-in tournament will be staged April 11-14, between the end of the regular season on April 9 and the start of the playoffs on April 15.

The tougher penalty on deliberate fouls by defenders to prevent fast-break scoring opportunities will mean “take” fouls — in which defenders do not make a play on the ball — will be punished by one free throw and the offensive team keeping possession of the ball.

Previously, such fouls gave the attacking team the ball out of bounds.

Teams will be allowed to commit such fouls in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime without the tougher penalty, an exception that allows defensive teams to continue to use the tactic of fouling to stop the clock during an attempted comeback or prevent a team from taking a 3-point shot.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If an offensive player is fouled while shooting, a shooting foul will be called.

Fouls made while making a legitimate play at the ball will not receive the tougher penalty.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved