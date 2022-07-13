“Don’t  abandon us, we need you,” Deaflympic champ Wandia pleads

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Double Deaflympic 3000m steeplechase champion Lucas Wandia has appealed to the Government as well as other well wishers to continue supporting Deaf sportspersons in the country to fulfill their potential.

Wandia was the skipper of the victorious Team Kenya, which harvested 24 medals – five gold, seven silver and 12 bronze – at the 24th edition of the Deaflympics in Brazil in May.

He promised that their A-class performance in Caxias do Sul – from which they emerged the best in Africa – is just a tip of the iceberg.

“I’d like to appeal to the Government and all the others who have been supporting us not to give up on us. Don’t leave us…we need you,” Wandia said.

“We promise to do better in the next competitions because this is quite a talented crop of athletes. We did great in Brazil but I know we can go to the another level at the next edition of the Deaflympics in 2025,” he added.

Wandia was one of the standout performers in Brazil, producing a virtuoso performance to successfully defend his title, won in Samsun, Turkey in 2017, in 9:19.27.

His journey to becoming a Deaflympic great has been gradual, beginning with a bronze medal in the same race at the 22nd edition of the quadrennial games in Sofia, Bulgaria in 2013.

Commenting on his achievements thus far, Wandia spoke of his pride at being a Deaf athlete.

“I am a Deaf athlete and I am proud to be one…I thank God for making me this way and I consider it a gift. I thank God also for the fact that He has made us achieve great things ever since we entered residential training to the time that we competed,” he said.

The record holder also paid homage to his compatriots within the Deaf community, noting the togetherness among the members.

“I’d like to urge us to continue with the same spirit of unity we have always displaced. I thank the Government for the support they have always provided to us through the Ministry of Sports. Our officials within the Deaf community also deserve special mention…I salute you all and may God bless you,” Wandia said.

He is one of five gold medalists who are set to be Ksh 1 million richer this week as part of the government’s cash rewards to the medalists.

The silver and bronze medalists will receive Ksh 750,000 and Ksh 500,000 respectively.

“This is the first time we are receiving such a cash award. Previously, we would come back from international assignments and everyone would head home,” Wandia said during an awards ceremony at Trademark Hotel in Nairobi.