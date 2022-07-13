Connect with us

Javier Hernandez of the Los Angeles Galaxy was among the players selected for the Major League Soccer All-Stars, who will meet the Mexican League All-Stars in August at St. Paul, Minnesota

Sports

Chicharito, Vela among MLS All-Star picks to face Mexico stars, Wanyama misses out

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, Jul 13 Los Angeles FC captain Carlos Vela and Mexican compatriot Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez of the Los Angeles Galaxy were among players named to the Major League Soccer All-Stars lineup on Tuesday.

The 26-player MLS squad will face the Mexican League All-Stars on August 10 at St. Paul, Minnesota.

Former Harambee Stars midfielder Victor Wanyama, who captains CF Montreal missed out on the team as his teammate Kamal Miller made the cut.

It’s the second consecutive year the MLS and Mexican League elite lineups will meet. They played to a 1-1 draw last year at Los Angeles before the MLS won 3-2 on penalties.

Hernandez — whose stops have included Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United — has 26 goals over three seasons with the Galaxy. The 34-year-old from Guadalajara has seven goals in the current campaign.

Vela, who has had extended stays with England’s Arsenal and Real Sociedad in la Liga, has 63 goals in five seasons with LAFC, this season’s league leaders.

LAFC and reigning MLS Cup holder New York City FC each had an MLS-best three players on the squad, with 2021 top MLS scorer Taty Castellanos among those representing the defending champions.

Other standouts selected include US forward Jesus Ferreira of Dallas, American center back Walker Zimmerman of Nashville and Canadian center back Kamal Miller of Montreal.

The roster was selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting, nods from All-Star coach Adrian Heath of host club Minnesota United and two picks by MLS commissioner Don Garber.

