APS Bomet warm up ahead of a match.

Football

APS Bomet secure top flight league promotion with two games to spare

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – APS Bomet earned promotion to the top flight football league with two matches to go before the culmination of the National Super League 2021/22 season.

The Bomet based side beat 14th placed Mara Sugar 1-0 at their backyard in Bomet thanks to Erick Juma’s strike.

The home side dominated the game but were unable to break down Mara’s defence with the lone goal coming in the 79th minute.

Charles Odera’s charges will be heading to the Premier League for the next season as they extended their unbeaten run in the second tier league to 13 games.

Elsewhere, Muhoroni Youth increased their chances of promotion after winning 2-1 over Naivas.

Muhoroni Youth’s Joab Otieno shields Navas FC defender during their NSL match. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Naivas found the back of the net first in the 25th minute and were ahead despite being one man down following a red card in the 58th minute.

Muhoroni Youth search for an equalizer paid off in the 90th minute through super sub Abubakar Suleiman before he netted  the winner in the stoppage time.

“I am happy to have had impact on the game as a substitute and it’s a big win for us. It was a great team work and persistence, we were down by the 90th minute before we scored the two goals,” said Abubakar.

Second placed Fortune Saccco were stunned 2-0 by Migori Youth at Migori stadium.

The home side scored two quick goals in the 24th and 26th minute.

Fortune tried to chase the game but could not find a way past Migori youths defence.

Fortune remain second on the log, one point above Muhoroni Youth with a game in hand.

In other matches  Coastal Heroes were too good to MCF, with the home side being thrashed the visitors 6-0 as Gussi defeated SS Assad 3-2.

-BY BENJAMIN OTIENO-

