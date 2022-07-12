Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rugby

Onyala returns as Shujaa boss unveils Commonwealth Games squad

Omondi Onyatta

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12 – Fresh from representing the country at the Rugby World Cup Qualifier in France, Vincent Onyala has been named in the 13-man Kenya Sevens squad that will do duty at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Kenya Sevens head coach Damian McGrath on Tuesday unveiled the squad that is dominated by experienced players who were at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics led by skipper Nelson Oyoo.

Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno in training at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani. Photo/KELLY AYODI

Others are seasoned players, such as Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno, Willy Ambaka, Bush Mwale and Levi Amunga among others.

Shujaa have been in residential camp since June and will be hoping that the extensive period of training will pay dividends when they take on their Pool D rivals Jamaica, East African neighbours Uganda and pre-tournament favourites Australia.

Kenya 7s head coach MacGrath conducting training at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani. Photo/KELLY AYODI

The Club Games also represent a fresh start for the team, which performed dismally at the recent World Rugby Sevens series, finishing 12th on the log with 37 points.

They do not rest much after Birmingham, with the Los Angeles Sevens in late-August and the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa in September.

Team:

Nelson Oyoo (Captain), Alvin Otieno, Vincent Onyala, Bush Mwale, Kevin Wekesa, Tony Omondi, Johnstone Olindi, Billy Odhiambo, Edmond Anya, Daniel Taabu, Levi Amunga and Willy Ambaka.

Willy Ambaka in training at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani. Photo/KELLY AYODI

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved