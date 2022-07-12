Onyala returns as Shujaa boss unveils Commonwealth Games squad

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12 – Fresh from representing the country at the Rugby World Cup Qualifier in France, Vincent Onyala has been named in the 13-man Kenya Sevens squad that will do duty at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Kenya Sevens head coach Damian McGrath on Tuesday unveiled the squad that is dominated by experienced players who were at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics led by skipper Nelson Oyoo. Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno in training at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani. Photo/KELLY AYODI

Others are seasoned players, such as Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno, Willy Ambaka, Bush Mwale and Levi Amunga among others.

Shujaa have been in residential camp since June and will be hoping that the extensive period of training will pay dividends when they take on their Pool D rivals Jamaica, East African neighbours Uganda and pre-tournament favourites Australia. Kenya 7s head coach MacGrath conducting training at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani. Photo/KELLY AYODI

The Club Games also represent a fresh start for the team, which performed dismally at the recent World Rugby Sevens series, finishing 12th on the log with 37 points.

They do not rest much after Birmingham, with the Los Angeles Sevens in late-August and the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa in September.

Team: