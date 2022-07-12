Omanyala’s priceless advice that propelled Okutoyi to Wimbledon title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12 – Newly crowned Wimbledon doubles junior champion Angela Okutoyi has credited African 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala for words of encouragement that spurred her to victory.

Okutoyi said she spoke to the African 100m record holder who advised her to give more than 100 per cent in all her matches.

“I see a bright future for myself…I have been working hard but I know now I have to go the extra mile. I spoke to Omanyala who told me to give 150 per cent and that is what I held on to throughout the tournament,” Okutoyi said.

The youngster, alongside her Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp, defeated Canadian duo of Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko 3-6, 6-4 and 11-9 to take top honours.

In the process, Okutoyi etched her name in history books as the first ever Kenya to win a grand slam title. Historic Angela Okutoyi was a special guest at the Deaflympics cash rewards ceremony in Nairobi. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

She said the win was not only for her but for Africa as a whole.

“I am hoping that it will be inspiration to many more in Kenya and Africa indeed. It is a message that your background doesn’t matter rather it is all about remaining focused on your dreams and goals,” she said.

However, Okutoyi said she will not let her latest feat trick her into becoming complacent.

“Although am taking it positively, I do not want it to get into my head. I know I still have a lot of work to do. Wimbledon was a learning experience for me…no one is there to joke around but is quite competitive,” she said.

Okutoyi was treated to a grand reception on Monday night upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The reception was led by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed who equally described Okutoyi as an inspiration to the country.

“The struggles she has gone through in the past show the Kenyan spirit of never giving up. She made us all feel like heroes and heroines,” Amina said.

The CS further conveyed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s greetings.

“We are going to have a meeting with her as soon as she’s rested. The President was so happy when Angela mentioned him in London. We have been supporting and will continue to do so even when she goes for the US Open,” Amina said.