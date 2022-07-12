Connect with us

Peres Jepchirchir celebrates after winning the Olympic Marathon Gold Medal.

Athletics

Olympic marathon champion Jepchirchir out of World Championships with injury

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12Kenya’s Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir said on Monday she will miss the World Athletics Championships beginning this week.

The 28-year-old, a two-time half marathon world champion and one of the favourites for the title, told AFP she will not go to Eugene due to a hip injury.

“I really wanted to go to Oregon. But I developed an injury of the hip while in training,” she said.

“The doctor told me I need to give it a rest.”

Jepchirchir was a late addition to a four-member women’s marathon team for the meeting, including the reigning world champion Ruth Chepngetich.

The others are Judith Jeptum and Angela Tanui.

Last year’s New York Marathon champion, Jepchirchir won her Boston Marathon debut in April — her fifth victory in a row since 2019 — in 2hr 21min 01sec.

She secured back-to-back women’s Olympic marathon titles for Kenya in Tokyo last year, timing 2hr 27min 20sec.

The world championships start on July 15 in Oregon.

