Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Angela Okutoyi arrives home. PHOTO/ Courtesy Olympics KE

Kenya

History maker Okutoyi arrives home to heroin’s reception

Omondi Onyatta

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Newly -crowned Wimbledon girls’ doubles junior champion Angela Okutoyi landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday night to a heroin’s welcome, one that is usually synonymous with gold-medal laden athletes when they land back home.

Traditional dancers, dignitaries and ordinary Kenyans gathered around the arrivals bay at the airport, eager to catch a glance at the latest history maker in town.

Okutoyi became the first ever Kenyan to win a Grand Slam when she clinched the girls double at Wimbledon alongside her Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp.

The duo recorded a  3-6, 6-4 and 11-9 win over the Canadian duo of Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko at Wimbledon.

The youngster was elated over the win and described it as a huge milestone in her career on grass.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved