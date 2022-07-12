Connect with us

Sebastian Vettel turned sleuth as he tried to track down a stolen bag in Barcelona

FIA to discuss solutions to brake dust problem

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12 – The FIA will be addressing the issue raised by Sebastian Vettel regarding the carbon brake dust that is blown into F1 drivers’ faces this season.

Vettel’s face was covered in black speckles after Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, and the German explained that it was carbon brake dust.

“To be honest with you, that is something they need to work on because the design of the brake ducts this year, with the front axle, it is blowing all the brake dust into our faces and it is not good,” he told Sky Sports after the race.

“Breathing in carbon dust is something that is not really that healthy to breathe in. I hope the FIA looks into this very soon because it is pointless and something that is easy to change.”

The FIA has taken the concerns seriously and will be discussing possible solutions at the next Sporting Advisory Committee meeting.

According to Motorsport.com, the “FIA was made aware of Vettel’s concerns immediately after the Red Bull Ring race, and has now elected to look into the matter.

“With the issue being taken seriously as it is one that involves drivers’ health and safety, the FIA has tabled the subject on to the agenda of the next meeting of the Sporting Advisory Committee, which is made up of team members, to see what action can be taken to improve matters.”

