Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photo. RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sports

Deaf sportspersons are Kenya’s unsung heroes, Sports PS Okudo says

Omondi Onyatta

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12 – Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo has described Deaf sportspersons as unsung heroes who have brought so much glory to Kenya through their exceptional performances.

The PS said his interaction with the team that went to the 24th edition of the Deaflympic Games in Brazil has corroborated everything he was told about the sportsmen and women.

“When I first came into the Ministry, I was told Deaf sportspersons are very organized and purposeful once provided with the resources. I was told that they are very consistent in their performances at the international stage and this we saw during the recent Deaflympics,” Okudo said.

Kenya was the best African country at May’s quadrennial games in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, returning home with a medal haul of 24 – five gold, seven silver and 12 bronze.

This included a first-ever medal in golf where Isaac Makokha finished third.

With the General Election less than 30 days away, Okudo further promised the athletes that they will continually receive the support required regardless of the government in charge.

“This journey that we have begun with you is not about to stop. I can assure you of the Government’s support regardless of a regime change. We are very proud of you for what you did in Brazil. You showed Kenya’s prowess in sports…not just in the able-bodied sports but also that disability is not inability,” he said.

He was speaking on Tuesday afternoon at a Nairobi Hotel, during an awards ceremony for the medalists.

Ian Wambui celebrating after winning gold in the men’s 1500m in the 2021 Deaflympics hosted in Caxias do sul Brazil. Photo/KELLY AYODI

In line with the Government’s reward scheme for sportspersons, those who struck gold are set to receive Ksh 1 million whereas the silver and bronze medalists will go home Ksh 750,000 and Ksh 500,000 richer, respectively.

Okudo promised that the money will be promptly wired to their respective bank accounts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Before you left for Brazil, I stood in front of you and made a promise. Today, I am standing here once again to promise that you will all receive your cash awards. I’d like to ask the team captain that if the monies are not reflected in your accounts by Thursday this week, then you should come talk to me personally,” he said.

The occasion was also graced by Wimbledon doubles junior champion Angela Okutoyi who expressed her joy at interacting with the athletes.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved