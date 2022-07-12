Deaf sportspersons are Kenya’s unsung heroes, Sports PS Okudo says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12 – Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo has described Deaf sportspersons as unsung heroes who have brought so much glory to Kenya through their exceptional performances.

The PS said his interaction with the team that went to the 24th edition of the Deaflympic Games in Brazil has corroborated everything he was told about the sportsmen and women.

“When I first came into the Ministry, I was told Deaf sportspersons are very organized and purposeful once provided with the resources. I was told that they are very consistent in their performances at the international stage and this we saw during the recent Deaflympics,” Okudo said.

Kenya was the best African country at May’s quadrennial games in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, returning home with a medal haul of 24 – five gold, seven silver and 12 bronze.

This included a first-ever medal in golf where Isaac Makokha finished third.

With the General Election less than 30 days away, Okudo further promised the athletes that they will continually receive the support required regardless of the government in charge.

“This journey that we have begun with you is not about to stop. I can assure you of the Government’s support regardless of a regime change. We are very proud of you for what you did in Brazil. You showed Kenya’s prowess in sports…not just in the able-bodied sports but also that disability is not inability,” he said.

He was speaking on Tuesday afternoon at a Nairobi Hotel, during an awards ceremony for the medalists. Ian Wambui celebrating after winning gold in the men’s 1500m in the 2021 Deaflympics hosted in Caxias do sul Brazil. Photo/KELLY AYODI

In line with the Government’s reward scheme for sportspersons, those who struck gold are set to receive Ksh 1 million whereas the silver and bronze medalists will go home Ksh 750,000 and Ksh 500,000 richer, respectively.

Okudo promised that the money will be promptly wired to their respective bank accounts.

“Before you left for Brazil, I stood in front of you and made a promise. Today, I am standing here once again to promise that you will all receive your cash awards. I’d like to ask the team captain that if the monies are not reflected in your accounts by Thursday this week, then you should come talk to me personally,” he said.

The occasion was also graced by Wimbledon doubles junior champion Angela Okutoyi who expressed her joy at interacting with the athletes.