Battlelines drawn in Oregon as Hassan eyes revenge on Kipyegon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – As far as reputation is concerned, no one can argue that Sifan Hassan is one of the greatest female long-distance runners to grace the game.

Her powerful kick in the last lap is one that many of her opponents in the 10,000m, 5,000m and 1,500m are all too aware of. Once the Dutchwoman surges ahead, there is no catching up to her as was evident at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Hassan brought the world to its feet when she competed in the women’s 5000m and 10,000m, claiming in gold in both races easily and establishing herself as a long-distance giant.

However, what would have been a perfect outing was blighted by an exceptional performance from double Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon whose equally powerful pace in the last lap denied Hassan a third gold at the quadrennial games – having to settle for silver.

Kipyegon would repeat the same feat at the Diamond League series, walking away with the overall trophy for the women’s 1500m ahead of the Ethiopian-born runner.

With this background story in mind, the three-and-a-quarter lap race promises to be a firecracker at Hayward Field, the venue of this weekend’s World Championship in Oregon. Faith Kipyegon all smiles

Hassan will be keen to successfully defend the title she won three years in Doha, Qatar and in the process gain her pound of flesh for that loss in Tokyo.

In Doha, the world champion clocked 3:51.95 to take top honour as Kipyegon came second in 3:54.22.

The Olympic champion is optimistic of a good showing and said she will draw upon her win in Tokyo as inspiration for her bid for a world title.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“My focus when I go there is to bring back gold…the last time in Doha I lost to Sifan and once again, we are going to meet. So, I am hoping for the best and I trust in myself that everything will work out well. Being a world championship, anything can happen,” Kipyegon said during the national trials for the World Championship and Commonwealth Games at Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

Indeed, it would be naivety to imagine that Hassan and Kipyegon are the outright favourites for the world title.

Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay, who clinched bronze in the same race in Doha, is one to look out for, having set the second fastest time this year, courtesy of the 3:54.21 clocked at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene. Faith Kipyegon was too strong for Sifan Hassan who took bronze, but saw her bid for an audacious three golds ended

The World Indoor 1500m champion and world record holder’s last meeting with Kipyegon was in Eugene during which the latter clocked the world’s leading time of 3:52.59 on her way to victory.

The Kenyan contingent also comprises Africa 1500m champion Winnie Chebet, Ednah Jebitok and Judy Kiyeng.

Chebet will no doubt be buoyed by her successful defence of her African title at the African Championships in Reduit, Mauritius last month.

A podium finish will be the perfect icing on the cake and a chance for redemption after bowing out at the semis in the Olympics.

The final of the race is scheduled for July 18.