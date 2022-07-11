Shabana drop vital points in race for FKF Premier League promotion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Shabana FC’s hopes of earning promotion back to the top tier after decades in lower divisions suffered a massive blow after losing 3-2 to Mwatate United and stumbling in their hope of battling for third place with Muhoroni Youth and Muranga Seal.

Shabana were banking on a third place finish to earn a right to the relegation and promotion play-off against Wazito FC who finished 16th in the FKF Premier League, but with the sunset days of the National Super League approaching, their hopes are slowly fizzling out.

The high tensed match saw Mwatate score two penalties, and more drama followed in the last minutes of the match with two players sent off.

Meanwhile, Muranga seal were 1-0 winners over SIlibwet to improve their bid for third spot.

Muhoroni Youth also firmed up their race to get back to the FKF PL after a well worked 3-0 win over Gusii, with Fred Waguda, Abubakar Suleiman and Reagan Ochieng getting a goal each.

In other matches, Kisumu All Stars and Vihiga United played for a 2-2 draw while Kibera Black Stars defeated Mombasa Elite 2-0.

APS Bomet remain top of the standings and they are just four points away from achieving a first ever promotion to the FKF Premier League.