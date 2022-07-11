Malkia to play first friendly match in Brazil this week as Bitok praises players’ sacrifice, hard work

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – After three weeks of training in Brazil, the national women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers will play their first friendly match against local side Osasco Voleibol Clube as they step up preparations towards the World Championships.

This will be the first friendly match for Paul Bitok’s girls who travelled to Brazil for a month-long training camp two weeks ago. The camp is funded by the world governing body FIVB.

“We will play our first friendly match this Friday where we will try see whether we can put into practice everything we have been training on as we conclude the third week of training. We want to be playing at least one friendly match every week in the entire duration of our training,” Bitok told Capital Sports from Brazil.

The tactician says they have been working on the defensive aspects of their game, as they look to polish the grey areas that have been Malkia’s Achilles Heel for a long time. Malkia Strikers gather around for a teamtalk. PHOTO/CAVB

“We have worked on reception and blocking, two things that have been giving us problems over the years. Now what is remaining is putting together all the specifics we have worked and now heading to the third week, we will be doing the combination with attack,” Bitok said.

He adds; “The first two weeks have been really intense and now this third week will be very important.”

Malkia will be in Brazil for two more weeks before they travel to Serbia for another full month of training, then move to the Netherlands where their World Championship group will be located.

The tactician says the motivation is high among the players and everyone is itching to put theor best feet forward and earn a starting role in the team.

“The players are really working hard and the morale is high. The spirit in the camp is really good and everyone is committed. We just hope that at the end of training and getting into competition, we will have good results,” the coach said.

Malkia Strikers during a training session in Japan before the Olympic Games

Malkia have attached themselves a target of historically making it into the second round of the World Championship and Bitok believes it is a massive possibility.

They have been drawn in Pool A alongside the hosts Netherlands, African rivals Cameroon, Puerto Rico as well as European giants Italy and Belgium.

The top four teams in each pool advance to the second round and Kenya will look to win at least two matches, to assure themselves of a historic qualification.