It started in the DMs: Okutoyi reveals how Instagram message teamed her up with Nijkamp

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Angela Okutoyi on Saturday made history, becoming the first ever Kenyan to win a Grand Slam, when she clinched the doubles title at Wimbledon alongside her Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp.

The duo saw off the Canadian pair of Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko by two sets to one to clinch the history setting victory in the British Capital London. Wimbledon's first Kenyan champion 🇰🇪@Okutoyiangella2 and Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp win the girls’ doubles title after a brilliant comeback victory#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/1tI9TM5dUl— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022

And now, Okutoyi has revealed just how the two met and decided to double up for Wimbledon, after she was initially knocked out in the singles in round one.

“First of all I am happy grateful for her to choose me to play doubles with her. She was in the qualifiers when she texted me on Instagram and she asked me if I could play doubles with her and I had no partner so I was like why not let’s play? And then the next day she was like “Angie I have a surprise for you, I am in the main draw!” I was like Yeeeey!” an excited Okutoyi said after the two clinched the title.

The duo started the match on a low with the Canadian girls taking the first set 6-3 in 27 minutes. Okutoyi and Nijkamp however fought back and in 32 minutes forced a tie breaker with a 6-4 victory in the second set.

They were not easily pushed off the lead and won the tie breaker 11-9 to not only win the match and the title, but also walk majestically on the road of history.

She now hopes that her victory in London will inspire even more Kenyans to take up bigger challenges in the sport. Okutoyi has been on a history-setting roll this year.

In January, she became the first ever Kenyan to reach the third round at the Australian Open. She moved on to the Roland Garros where she reached the second round and now, made it even bigger in London, with a doubles victory.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Angela Okutoyi with her Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp all smiles after winning in Wimbledon

“To be honest I am really proud to have this title with her and it will mean a lot to all the Kenyans out there and Africa as a whole. Now, I am able to inspire the young kids out there in Kenya. Now, I am able to put a belief in them that yeah, we can do this! I want to see more Kenyans here next time,” an excited Okutoyi said

She flies back home Monday night and her focus will be on another possible history setting feat at the US Open Juniors which is scheduled from August 29.