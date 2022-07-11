Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

England's Wayne Rooney has reached an agreement to coach MLS club DC United, US media reported Sunday

Football

Coach Wayne?: Rooney reportedly agrees to return to MLS side DC United as coach

Published

WASHINGTON, United States, Jul 11Former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney has reached an agreement to coach Major League Soccer team DC United, for which he played between 2018 and 2019, US media reported Sunday.

The 36-year-old will join the team once visa formalities are finalised, ESPN and The Athletic reported.

A reporter for The Athletic tweeted a photo of Rooney at Dulles International Airport outside Washington on Sunday.

The Englishman will replace Argentine Hernan Losada, who was fired due to poor results only six games into the season.

The team also failed to rebound after Losada’s departure and currently occupies the penultimate position in the Eastern Conference with just 17 points in 17 games.

Led by interim coach Chad Ashton, the capital club suffered a crushing 7-0 drubbing at the hands of the Philadelphia Union on Friday.

Rooney resigned as manager of Derby County at the end of June, gaining plaudits for his efforts in his first managerial role under very trying cirumstances.

Rooney was unable to keep them in the Championship after the crisis-torn club were hit by a 21-point deduction as punishment for financial issues.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, he had managed to keep their hopes alive of miraculously escaping the drop into the final weeks of the season.

In his spell at DC United as a player he scored 23 goals in 48 games in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved