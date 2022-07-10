Connect with us

Lewis Hamilton drives past Max Verstappen's 'orange army' of fans

Sports

Schumacher on a roll with highest F1 finish

Published

SPIELBERG, Austria, Jul 10Winner Charles Leclerc was not the only driver celebrating after Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix as Mick Schumacher posted a best ever sixth place.

The son of Michael Schumacher, the last Ferrari driver to win at the Red Bull Ring back in 2003, is on a roll after picking up his first Formula One points at Silverstone last weekend.

His Haas team had two drivers in the points for a second successive race as Kevin Magnussen filled eighth.

Schumacher had gone 30 races with no reward.

He crossed the line in sixth after a couple of eye-catching overtaking moves, including, at one stage, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

“As athletes you’re always after that pressure and with Silverstone, coming in with the points was what I needed to set off fireworks like this,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think we are going in the right direction. We scored points at Silverstone and today and I think we could have scored points yesterday (in the sprint) which shows a steep upward trend.”

He reckons working alongside Magnussen has been beneficial.

“Kevin had a very great start to the season and has shown me different tools and different ideas. I feel like we’re feeding off each other.”

