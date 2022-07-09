Connect with us

Angela Okutoyi and her Dutch partner Marie Nijkamp. PHOTO/ITF

Kenya

HISTORY! Okutoyi becomes first ever Kenyan Grandslam winner with Wimbledon victory

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – Angela Okutoyi made history on Saturday afternoon, becoming the first ever Kenyan to win a Grandslam following her girls’ double victory at Wimbledon alongside Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp.

Okutoyi and Nijkamp beat the Canadian duo of Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko by two sets to one to clinch the history setting victory in the British Capital London.

The duo started the match on a low with the Canadian girls taking the first set 6-3 in 27 minutes.

Okutoyi and Nijkamp however fought back and in 32 minutes forced a tie breaker with a 6-4 victory in the second set.

They were not easily pushed off the lead and won the tie breaker 11-9 to not only win the match and the title, but also walk majestically on the road of history.

Okutoyi and Nijkamp had beaten the pair of Nikola Daubnerova (Serbia) and Lucija Ciric Bagaric (Croatia) by straight sets of 6-3-6-4 in Friday evening’s semi-final.

On the way to the final, Okutoyi and Nijkamp swept aside Georgia Pedone (Italy) and Kaitlin Quevedo (USA) 6-4, 6-4, then proceeded to beat Denislava Glushkova (Bulgaria) and Hayu Kinoshita (Japan) 6-2, 6-3.

A ticket to the quarter finals saw them beat the Czech Republic pair of Linda Klimovicova and Dominika Salkova 6-7, 6-4, 11-9.

The Kenyan tennis teen sensation had shifted her focus to the doubles after her singles run in her debut tournament, was halted in the first round of the main draw after going down 6-3, 6-2 against Canada’s Mia Kupres.

