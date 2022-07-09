“Do not fear us, we don’t bite,” ADAK body tells athletes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) acting CEO Sarah Shibutse has urged Kenyan sportspersons not to view them as a “police unit” meant to make their lives a living hell.

Shibutse said close engagement between ADAK and all athletes is necessary to ensure that the latter don’t commit anti-doping violations that ruin their careers and source of livelihoods.

“We have discovered that many athletes fear us…they see us as some sort of police. Some of the struggles we are encountering with regards to anti-doping vices include whereabout failures, issues to do with presence… where an athlete’s sample tests positive as well as matters of administration in terms of engagement with the coaches, athletes, managers, doctors or physios,” Shibutse said.

She further identified the Kenyan media as a crucial partner with who ADAK can work to improve the relationship between the agency and the athletes.

“We have seen that the athletes have a good rapport with the media. So, you can help us reach out to the athletes by providing them with as much information as possible on matters of anti-doping. As the media, you can help them understand the importance of familiarising themselves with all the anti-doping rules,” Shibutse said. Dr. Festus Kiplamai speaking during the SJAK Anti-Doping seminar in Diani. Photo/SJAK

She was speaking in Diani over the weekend during a two-day workshop by the Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) during which those in attendance were enlightened on the various kinds of anti-doping violations, sample collection, list of prohibited substances, athletes whereabouts and results substances.

Shibutse promised that ADAK will continue partnering with the media in fulfilling their mandate in the war against doping.

“This workshop precedes major international and continental events now that we are going to Oregon for the World Championship and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. We have collaborated with the media when addressing matters anti-doping especially in this busy season leading to global events where Kenyans will be involved,” she said. ADAK educator Ronny Sumba takes the media through some topics of the Antidoping rule book. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

She further said the workshop is also important to enable journalists familiarise themselves with anti-doping rules so as not to become criminally liable for them.

“Journalists are liable to prosecution under the penal code if found in possession of or trafficking a prohibited substance without a justifiable reason,” Shibutse added.