Avoid at all costs! ADAK reiterates ZERO TOLERANCE on use of supplements by sportsmen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – Sprinter Mark Otieno’s case at the Tokyo Olympic Games last year is a classic example of the use of supplements gone wrong, and now, the Antidoping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) has reiterated their zero tolerance on its use by sportsmen.

The doping watchdog says there is a greater risk involved in the use of supplements despite its known benefits to help improve and athlete’s performance, within the antidoping parameters.

Otieno, the previous 100m national record holder was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and he later, in an interview, stated that the positive case might have emanated from a supplement he took. Dr Festus Kiplamai, an educator with ADAK makes his presentation during the second day of a workshop with Sports Journalists in Diani

“It is not wrong to use supplements, but there is a greater risk involved. The cases of these same supplements being contaminated is high and every time we speak to athletes we tell them to avoid supplements at all costs,” said Dr Festus Kiplamai, an educator with ADAK during the second day of a workshop with Sports Journalists in Diani.

Kiplamai said that while most of these supplements are okay and do not contain any banned substances, the risk that one of the many might contain a banned substance is high and hence sportsmen put themselves at a higher risk if they take them.

“Most of these supplements are used abroad because maybe, those sports people do not have the natural energy that we here in Africa have,” explained Kiplamai.

His sentiments have been echoed by Dr. Agnes Mandu who is the Director of Research and Education at ADAK.

“As ADAK we say we have a no policy for supplements. We don’t encourage any athlete to take food supplements because though they are not on the prohibited list, they carry a risk because they are being produced by industries that are not regulated,” she said. Proceedings during the ADAK/SJAK seminar. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Dr Mandu adds; “Some want to attract more customers by spiking the supplements so that people say this one from this comapny works better than the other one. But, if found positive, the athlete will not be asked where from, but a sanction will be imposed. This is for their own good, the sportsmen can eat naturally to enhance their strength without supplements. Let them not look for shortcuts.”

The biggest problem, ADAK have admitted, is the lack of regulation in the food supplement industry locally but they however said they have initiated a conversation with the relevant authorities.

“In other countries, the regulations are there and the industry is controlled. We had started the conversation with the CS (Amina Mohamed) and she had also initiated another one with the CS for health but due to COVID and all it didn’t pick up. But we will re-start that conversation and see how we can help our sportsmen not to fall into this trap,” said Sarah Shibutse, the Acting CEO of ADAK.

The Supplement topic was the biggest on the cards as the two-day workshop with sports media came to an end in Diani, and the journalists admitted it was a huge eye opener especially in their reporting. Washington Onyango of the Standard takes notes at the ADAK/SJAK seminar. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“At least now we know that these supplements are not encouraged by ADAK and so when an athlete is found positive after taking them, then we know the liability is theirs,” said Mike Okinyi, the SJAK Secretary General.

Journalists said they were impressed with the teachings picked out from ADAK and say this will not only empower their reporting on use of banned substances, but also empower them to help more in the fight against the vice, especially in using their amplified voices to sensitize sportsmen.

As a young reporter, having this interactive session has been very critical. We tend to assume a lot of things when interacting with athletes but now with the knowledge we have we understand better on how to deal with certain stories and certain situations,” said Lokeder Natiom of the Nation Media Group.

“It is a very important aspect because we have got to learn the dos and don’ts of doping most of which we did not know. I feel more equipped than I was before these last two days to cover emerging doping issues,” said James Magayi, the SJAK vice president. Mozzart Sport’s Meshack Kisenge, Nation Online Sub Editor Brian Yonga and Capital FM Sports Editor Alex Isaboke. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

ADAK have said they will organize another seminar with the sports journalists within the next six months especially with the WADA list of prohibited substances set to be revised in January.