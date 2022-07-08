Connect with us

Working hard! Angela Okutoyi takes a breather during a training session at the Nairobi Club. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Athletics

Super Okutoyi shines on in Wimbledon, goes through to doubles semi with Dutch partner

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Kenya’s Angela Okutoyi and her partner Rose Marie Nijkamp from Netherlands have made it to the semi-finals of the girls doubles at the Junior Wimbledon tournament.

The pair saw off Linda Klimovicova and Dominika Salkova from Poland two sets to one in the quarter finals yesterday in scores of 6-7, 6-4, 11-9 to make the semis.

They will take on the pair of Lucija Ciric Bagaric and 16-year old Nikola Daubnerova for a historic place in the final.

Earlier, the Kenyan tennis teen sensation and her Dutch partner had seen off Denislava Glushkova (Bulgaria) and Hayu Kinoshita (Japan) 6-2, 6-3 in the quarters to progress to the last four.

The pair had started their hunt for the Grand Slam with a straight sets win (6-4, 6-4) over Georgia Pedone of Italy who was pairing up with Kaitlin Quevedo of USA.

Okutoyi shifted her focus to the doubles after her singles run in her debut tournament, was halted in the first round of the main draw after going down 6-3, 6-2 against Canada’s Mia Kupres.

The Kenyan teen is playing her third Grand Slam, having played at the Australian Open in January, the French Open and now in Wimbledon.

