Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Football

Ronaldo will not travel with Man Utd for pre-season tour

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jul 8Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with Manchester United for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia after the Portugal striker was given additional time off to deal with a family issue.

Ronaldo was absent on Monday when new United boss Erik ten Hag welcomed the club’s international players to Carrington for the start of pre-season training.

The forward told the club he was dealing with a family matter and remained absent on Thursday.

As a result, Ronaldo will not be part of the group flying to Bangkok on Friday and there is no estimate of when he will link up with United, who face Liverpool in Thailand on Tuesday before flying to Australia.

It emerged over the weekend that the 37-year-old had asked to leave Old Trafford after growing unhappy with thir poor form since his return last year.

United missed a Champions League place after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

However, United insist Ronaldo will be part of the squad this season amid reported interest from Chelsea and Napoli.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United party scheduled to depart for our pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday. He has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue,” a United spokesperson told the Manchester Evening News.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Cristiano remains under contract with Manchester United for another season and he is not for sale.”

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions last season and was named the club’s Player of the Year, but United’s wait for a first trophy since 2017 dragged on.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved