History girl! Angela Okutoyi becomes first ever Kenyan in a Grand Slam final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Kenya’s tennis teen sensation Angela Okutoyi made history on Friday, becoming the first ever Kenyan to play a Grand Slam final after she qualified to the Junior Wimbledon finale with her Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp.

Okutoyi and Nijkamp continued with their good performance in the UK, beating the pair of Nikola Daubnerova (Serbia) and Lucija Ciric Bagaric (Croatia) by straight sets of 6-3-6-4. Angela Okutoyi at Wimbledon

Okutoyi and Nijkamp had to work hard to come from losing positions in both sets to clinch the victory and earn a historic place in the final. They had to come from 2-1 up in the first set before winning and also rose from 2-0 down in the second to win a thrilling second set that was wrapped up in three quarters of an hour.

On the way to the final, Okutoyi and Nijkamp swept aside Georgia Pedone (Italy) and Kaitlin Quevedo (USA) 6-4, 6-4, then proceeded to beat Denislava Glushkova (Bulgaria) and Hayu Kinoshita (Japan) 6-2, 6-3.

A ticket to the quarter finals saw them beat the Czech Republic pair of Linda Klimovicova and Dominika Salkova 6-7, 6-4, 11-9.

Okutoyi shifted her focus to the doubles after her singles run in her debut tournament, was halted in the first round of the main draw after going down 6-3, 6-2 against Canada’s Mia Kupres.

In the final, they will take on the pair of Third-seeded Lucija Ciric Bagaric (Croatia) and Nikola Daubnerova (Slovakia) who threaded past Sayaka Ishii (Japan) and Lanlana Tararudee (Thailand) 6-2, 7-6 in the other semi-final.