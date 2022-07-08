ADAK arms Sports Journalists with crucial information as Kenya steps up fight against drug cheats

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DIANI, Kenya, Jul 8 – With Kenya still under ‘Category A’ of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) list, there has been increased clamour to fight the vice and lift the country’s name off the dirty waters of being a haven of drug-cheating competitors.

As the World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games approach in Oregon and Birmingham respectively, the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) has taken an initiative to involve the media in educating them on the ever-evolving world of antidoping.

ADAK is hosting members of the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) on a two-day seminar in Diani to keep them abreast, educate and empower them, arming them with necessary tools to help them report better and accurately. ADAK Acting Chief Executive Officer Sarah Shibutse during the workshop with SJAK. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“This is extremely important for ADAK because we have realized that we have not been engaging journalists and the media a lot and they can help us to report on doping issues more widely. The whole country can to get to understand what antidoping is all about and the athletes will also understand what they should and should not do,” said ADAK acting CEO Sarah Shibutse.

She added; “For us it is a very important engagement and we hope that after this session we will come up with a way forward on how to do reporting on antidoping matters.”

SJAK president Chris Mbaisi says the workshop is vital in arming the media with correct information on the ever changing Anti-Doping landscape.

Mbaisi, Sports Editor at The Star Newspaper says the press leads from the forefront in the fight against drug cheating in sports and its watchdog status is key in keeping sportsmen and their personnel in check. Capital FM Sports Editor Alex Isaboke (left), Daily Nation Online Sub Editor Brian Yonga (middle) and Mozzart Sport’s Meshack Kisenge during the ADAK Workshop. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“It is very important because the media is part and parcel of the antidoping movement because we encounter these stories every day. The rules keep changing each year and it is good to be abreast with the new rules. We need to report the correct situation on these circles. It is important to keep close,” Mbaisi told Capital Sports.

He adds; “The more we talk about it the more it will reduce because the perpetrators will now know they are in the public limelight and they will tread very carefully. If we do not talk about it, they will assume it is business as usual and will continue doing what they do behind the scenes.”

Among the issues that the media was educated on include the process of sample collection, with educator Charles ‘Jaji’ Omondi, also the Kenya Handball Federation Secretary General explaining on the importance of the privacy of the process.

ADAK educator and Kenya Handball Federation Secretary General Charles Omondi takes the media through some topics of the Antidoping rule book. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

He took the media through a step by step run on how ADAK, working with the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and WADA work to ensure an uncontaminated process of collecting samples.

The media was also taken through a list of the 11 Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRV) and how the Results are managed after being analysed with Bildad Rogoncho, from the ADAK legal department explaining how they go about prosecuting those found culpable of doping.

Among the issues that was also discussed include the now all too familiar cases of whereabouts failures which have nabbed many athletes, most recently Commonwealth Games 1500m defending champion Elijah Manangoi. ADAK educator Ronny Sumba takes the media through some topics of the Antidoping rule book. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“An athlete can never have an excuse, unless under extremely special circumstances, not to fill their whereabouts. We need to educate them more on just how important this is especially very close to competition,” Kennedy Mwai, an educator with ADAK said.