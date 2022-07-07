Unending tribulations: Ex FKF boss Mwendwa re-arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Less than a day after the Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi released embattled former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa, his troubles just don’t seem to be ending after he was re-arrested on Thursday morning.

According to police sources pricy to the investigation, Mwendwa was arrested at his Kiambu Road House.

“He is being grilled at the DCI headquarters ahead of being arraigned at Kiambu Law Courts later this afternoon,” a police source told Capital Sports.

-More to follow