Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nick Mwendwa was ordered to deposit his passport with the court, barred from accessing the FKF offices or interfering with prosecution witnesses

Football

Unending tribulations: Ex FKF boss Mwendwa re-arrested

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Less than a day after the Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi released embattled former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa, his troubles just don’t seem to be ending after he was re-arrested on Thursday morning.

According to police sources pricy to the investigation, Mwendwa was arrested at his Kiambu Road House.

“He is being grilled at the DCI headquarters ahead of being arraigned at Kiambu Law Courts later this afternoon,” a police source told Capital Sports.

-More to follow

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved