Rugby

Daggers drawn ahead of Prinsloo 7s in Nakuru

Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – After Homeboyz RFC dramatic win at the Dala Sevens last weekend in Kisumu, the national Sevens circuit shifts to the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru this weekend.

Going by the cutthroat competition witnessed in the previous legs of the annual competition, tournament director Edward Moseti expects fireworks at Nakuru Athletic Club, the venue for this weekend’s tussle.

“The previous legs have been won by four different teams so that makes this weekend’s competition an enticing one. We have Nakuru RFC, KCB – who are the defending champions – as well as Mwamba, Oilers (Menengai) and Homeboyz, who won the last circuit at Dala Sevens. So, we expect a tough competition,” Moseti said.

Moseti further said Nakuru city is pregnant with expectations considering this is the first major rugby tournament since the punishing Covid-19 period.

“We are expecting a big crowd considering this is the first major rugby tournament in this city since the COVID-19 period. We will begin on Friday with competitions in the ladies and age group categories before the seniors take to the field on Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

The Deejays outfit won the last leg of the circuit in Kisumu, crushing Oilers 19-14 at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium to lift the crown.

The fifth leg of the circuit in Nakuru promises more fireworks as teams seek to establish themselves as the kings of rugby Sevens in the country.

