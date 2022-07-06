Connect with us

Kenya Simbas celebrate their win over Uganda in the quarter finals.

Kenya

Simbas withstand Algeria pressure to storm into Rugby Africa Cup final

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Coach Paul Odera could barely look and Collins Injera could barely have a seat on the bench; that was the kind of pressure the Kenya Simbas sustained as they stormed into the final of the Rugby Africa Cup with a 36-33 victory over Algeria in Marseille on Wednesday night.

Injera was missing the game due to injury and took duties on the bench, and his constant communication and motivation for the 15 inside played a role as they sustained late pressure.

“Imeisha! Imeisha! (It’s over)” Injera shouted from the bench as the Simbas won a penalty against an Algerian maul with 80 minutes gone and it meant a win in possession and a kick out would be more than enough.

A penalty try for the Algerians with 12 minutes to play caused all sorts of problems for the Simbas as the North Africans came within three points of turning over the game, but Odera’s charges did the most important, holding on for the win.

The Simbas ran in five tries, four of which were converted while Jone Kubu came off the bench to score a penalty as the Simbas booked a place in the final where a date against either Namibia or Zimbabwe awaits.

