“My kids no longer sleeping hungry,” para athlete Sile marvels at change of fortunes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – Para athlete Nelly Sile says the residential training camp at Kasarani stadium has not only benefited her but also her family thanks to the allowances she receives.

The camp, organized by National Olympic Committee Kenya (NOC-K), seeks to prepare different teams and individual sportspersons for next month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The shot put specialist will be making her first appearance at the international platform and is over the moon on her progress made so far.

“This camp has helped me quite a lot ever since I started training. I have learnt a lot so far and believe that I will continue to improve. Because of the allowances I am receiving, I no longer have to worry about what the kids are eating at home. I have been able to train without any worries,” Sile said.

The athlete conceded she has in the past experienced a lot of barriers to accessing modern training facilities.

“Thank you to NOCK for coming up with this residential camp. Here, you can find a well-equipped gym to enable you to improve your fitness. I have also been blessed with a wonderful coach who is dedicated to helping me improve my craft,” she said.

It is a quick turnaround in fortunes for Sile who further admits that a place at the Club Games is beyond her wildest dreams.

“This is a miracle…actually, a blessing from God. I would have never expected to make the team for the Commonwealth Games. I have, for a long time, dreamt of participating in a big championship like this but never expected it to come so soon,” Sile said.

With the clock to Birmingham ticking away, her main focus is to put on a good show and make the country proud, especially those who have trusted and invested in her.

“I want to repay everyone, including NOC-K and my coach, for the faith they have shown in me. There is so much I have learnt in the camp, which I am anxious to apply in a competitive setting.”

“I have learnt the rules of the game, such as the maximum weight of the ball as far as male and female athletes with disabilities are concerned,” she said.