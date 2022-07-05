Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

“My kids no longer sleeping hungry,” para athlete Sile marvels at change of fortunes

Omondi Onyatta

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – Para athlete Nelly Sile says the residential training camp at Kasarani stadium has not only benefited her but also her family thanks to the allowances she receives.

The camp, organized by National Olympic Committee Kenya (NOC-K), seeks to prepare different teams and individual sportspersons for next month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The shot put specialist will be making her first appearance at the international platform and is over the moon on her progress made so far.

“This camp has helped me quite a lot ever since I started training. I have learnt a lot so far and believe that I will continue to improve. Because of the allowances I am receiving, I no longer have to worry about what the kids are eating at home. I have been able to train without any worries,” Sile said.

The athlete conceded she has in the past experienced a lot of barriers to accessing modern training facilities.

“Thank you to NOCK for coming up with this residential camp. Here, you can find a well-equipped gym to enable you to improve your fitness. I have also been blessed with a wonderful coach who is dedicated to helping me improve my craft,” she said.

It is a quick turnaround in fortunes for Sile who further admits that a place at the Club Games is beyond her wildest dreams.

“This is a miracle…actually, a blessing from God. I would have never expected to make the team for the Commonwealth Games. I have, for a long time, dreamt of participating in a big championship like this but never expected it to come so soon,” Sile said.

With the clock to Birmingham ticking away, her main focus is to put on a good show and make the country proud, especially those who have trusted and invested in her.

“I want to repay everyone, including NOC-K and my coach, for the faith they have shown in me. There is so much I have learnt in the camp, which I am anxious to apply in a competitive setting.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have learnt the rules of the game, such as the maximum weight of the ball as far as male and female athletes with disabilities are concerned,” she said.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved