Quest for gold in Cali causing sleepless nights for bronze medalist Cherotich

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – World Under 20 3000m steeplechase bronze medalist Faith Cherotich says a gold medal at next month’s World Under 20 Championship is the bare minimum for her.

Having come third at the last edition of the biennial competition in Nairobi last year, Cherotich said the next logical step is to clinch the World Under 20 title in Cali, Colombia.

“After finishing third last year, my coach as well as my management told me to go for gold and nothing else. This is what I am working hard for, and I believe I have the tools to achieve it. Most of those with whom I competed are not around this time, so things are looking up,” the Kericho resident said.

In her quest for glory, the junior athlete is looking up to world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech for inspiration.

“She is someone I have admired from the time I fell in love with steeplechase. I believe in myself; if I keep working hard, I can break the world record just like her. Everyday, before going to school, I wake up early in the morning to go for training. I am praying to God that all the work will pay richly,” the Form Three student at Kalyet Secondary School in Kericho county said.

At the national trials for the championship, it was business as usual for Cherotich as she stormed to victory in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, timing 9:18.25.

Diana Chepkemoi timed 9:45.47 in second as Pamela Kosgei came third in 9:54.20.

Cherotich said she was unsurprised by the win as she had prepared well to measure up to the pre-race favourite tag.

“It wasn’t as hard as I had expected, although I was confident I would win. This is not to mean that I have no weaknesses. As we head to Colombia, I want to work on my speed as well as the finishing kick,” she said.

Cherotich and Chepkemoi will be flying the national flag in the water-and-hurdles race in Colombia as they seek to secure the title won last by Jackline Chepkoech at Moi Stadium, Kasarani.