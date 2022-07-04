Connect with us

Gabriel Jesus has been unveiled by Arsenal. PHOTO/Arsenal

English Premiership

It’s official: Jesus is a Gunner!

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 4 – Arsenal have completed the signing of Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus on a long-term contract from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The fee for the 25-year-old is understood to be £45m and he moves to the Emirates after undergoing a medical and agreeing personal terms. Jesus will wear the No 9 shirt recently vacated by Alexandre Lacazette, who left for Lyon on a free transfer.

The Gunners put in nearly six months of work with Jesus’ representative Marcello Pettinati to ensure they were in pole position to recruit him from City this summer. He becomes the north London club’s fourth signing of the summer following the additions of Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

-More to follow

