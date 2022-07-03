OPINION: Unfair practices pushing out gaming companies in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Gaming firms pay more than 20 billion shillings a year into state and local government budgets in the name of fiscal and parafiscal charges.

They have always supported the state, which was best demonstrated during the corona virus pandemic when they boosted the community with continuous health donations.

The global economy received the strongest blow during the coronavirus pandemic crisis, to which almost no branch of the economy was resistant.

Companies in the gaming industry saw a 90 percent drop in turnover at that time, but employees did not have to worry about financial stability, because their jobs remained secure and salaries were paid regularly.

Kenya today is on the verge of becoming an undesirable environment for investors because of individuals working against the interests of the state! This is not a joke, 55,000 people working in this gaming industry are scared for their jobs.

Instead of progress, individuals are persistently trying to destroy what sustains Kenya’s economic stability and labor market even in times of crisis.

The procedure that is currently taking place is scandalous – to prevent some companies from extending their licenses and continuing to work on the market.

In this whole affair surrounding the fixing of licenses, the stability of the economy in the country is also being hindered, all because of the domestic lobby in the background trying to remove the competition and take over the business in an unfair way.

The question that arises is whether the success of individuals in one market or the stability of the entire national economy is more important.

Who is behind all these shenanigans and who is trying to sabotage the work of a socially responsible company – we will find out on Monday, when the meeting for renewing licenses is scheduled.