Kalvin Philips on holiday in Kenya with his girlfriend Ash. PHOTO/Kalvin Philips/Instagram

English Premiership

English premier League star Kalvin Philips enjoys holiday in Kenya ahead of Manchester City move

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Ahead of his move to Manchester City from Leeds United, England international Kalvin Philips was in Kenya for two weeks on holiday and travelled back home last week and immediately went in for his City medicals.

According to Sky, Philips underwent his medicals in Manchester on Friday.

On Sunday, the midfielder who made his England debut this year posted a series of photos on his Instagram page, on his holiday in Kenya with his beautiful girlfriend Ashleigh Behan.

“The past two weeks we travelled to Kenya on a Safari which was an experience I don’t think we will ever be able to top!! Me & @ashhhbx absolutely love animals so having the chance to do our best David Attenborough is something we won’t ever forget 🤣 seeing these animals in the wild was unreal! 🇰🇪🦒🐘,” Philips posted on his Instagram page.

Kalvin Philips on holiday in Kenya with his girlfriend Ash. PHOTO/Kalvin Philips/Instagram

He was at the Finch Hattons Luxury Camp located in Tsavo.

A Kenyan Twitter user Vincent Ouma Oloo also posted a photo with the soon to be Manchester City midfielder who has been drafted in by Pep Guardiola to replace Brazilian Fernandinho who has returned to his native home to conclude his career.

City have reportedly agreed a deal believed to be close to 50million pounds for the midfielder.

Another footballer who has been recently in Kenya for holidays is PSG’s Mauro Icardi, who was also accompanied by his wife.

Kalvin Philips on holiday in kenya. PHOTO/Kalvin Philips/Instagram

