Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Homeboyz RFC in a past tournament

Kenya

Deejayz rule Kisumu! Homeboyz spin Oilers to clinch Dala7s title

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Homeboyz RFC beat Menengai Oilers 19-14 in a pulsating final at the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground on Sunday evening to clinch the Dala 7s title, becoming the fourth different winner in the National Sevens circuit.

The Deejayz banked 22 points from their win as they look to make a second half turnaround and reclaim the overall title.

In the final against Oilers who have been equally impressive this season, Homeboyz were in no mood to drop their bid for a Main Cup title and they started faster off the blocks.

Amon Wamalwa gave the deejays the lead, scoring after a silky run with Mike Nyakundi converting for a 7-0 lead. Oilers responded through Amos Onyinkwa with Mark Kwemoi converting for a 7-7 score before Leonard Mugaisi scored to give Homeboyz a 12-7 lead at the break.

Collins Shikoli then landed a third try for Homeboyz, the conversion slicing the posts for a 19-7 lead. Beldad Ogeta dotted down for Oilers at the tail end of the game, but Homeboyz had done just but enough to secure the win.

To get to the final, Homeboyz had beaten Driftwood 7s winners Mwamba RFC in the semi-finals while Oilers had seen off Kabeberi champions and overall log leaders KCB 14-12.

The bankers beat mwamba 10-7 to clinch third place and remain top of the overall standings while second placed Strathmore Leos beat Nondies 17-12 in the fifth place final.

Kabras Sugar won the Challenge Trophy with a 14-10 win over Nakuru RFC.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved