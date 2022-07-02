Connect with us

Stretched: Novak Djokovic returns the ball to South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo

Sports

‘So far, so good’ as Djokovic cruises into Wimbledon last 16

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 1 – Three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon fourth round for the 14th time on Friday with a straight-sets demolition of Serbian compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic.

Djokovic, looking to pull level with Pete Sampras as a seven-time Wimbledon champion, triumphed 6-0, 6-3, 6-4.

Friday’s win was the 330th of Djokovic’s Grand Slam career.

“It means that I’ve been playing for quite a few years, which I’m very grateful for and I’m very blessed to be in the position to compete at the highest level and secure more wins in Grand Slams,” said the 35-year-old top seed.

“I’m proud of the consistency at this level.”

After dropping one set in his opening win over Kwon Soon-woo, the Serb then only lost seven games against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

“Honestly I think I have been playing better and better as the tournament progresses, which is something you always wish for,” said Djokovic.

“You want to raise the level of tennis up a notch each match so that’s what’s happening.

“I know I can always do better and I always expect the highest from myself but so far, so good and I look forward to the next round.”

Friday’s win was Djokovic’s 22nd in a row on grass.

He has not lost a grass-court match since falling to Marin Cilic in the final at Queen’s four years ago.

“I started very well, very strong with a lot of intensity and focus,” added Djokovic, whose only blip was being broken when he served for the match at 5-2 in the third set.

Waiting in the fourth round will be Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven.

Playing in his debut Grand Slam main draw, the world number 104 defeated 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

