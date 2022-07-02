NOC-K Secretary Mutuku appointed to KSF stabilization committee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Secretary General Francis Mutuku has been appointed as a member to a stabilization committee of the Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) with immediate effect.

Mutuku alongside other members will run all day-to-day operations of the Federation, get acquainted with the Constitution and, if necessary, propose necessary amendments and organize elections.

The appointment follows a meeting held by the International Swimming Federation, (FINA) Bureau to discuss the repeated failure of the KSF to comply with FINA decisions.

FINA Bureau observed that the KSF was still not able to hold elections, based on rules and regulations complying with FINA mandatory rules.

Furthermore, the FINA Bureau drew specific reference to the Federation’s failure to properly respect the consequences of its current suspension.

Representatives from FINA are set to visit the country in the coming days to guide and solidify the above operations, meet the Ministry of Sports and stakeholders at a date and time to be communicated.

-KSF Stabilization Committee–

1. Jace Naidoo (Chairman)

2. Moses Benon Mwase (Member)

3. Francis Mutuku (Member)