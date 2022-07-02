Clinical Simbas swallow Cranes to storm Africa Cup semis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – The national 15s team made light work of their East Africa rivals Uganda, demolishing the Cranes 42-7 in a one-sided Rugby Africa Cup cum 2023 World Cup Qualifiers quarter-final played in France.

Clinical Kenya Simbas dominated Uganda to qualify for the semi-finals where Algeria or Senegal awaits as they seek for a maiden World Cup qualification ahead of the global showpiece to be hosted in France next year.

Africa Defending Champions Namibia eliminated Burkina Faso 71-5 to set up a mouth watering semi final clash against Zimbabwe who knocked out a stubborn Ivory Coast 38-11.

-More to follow-