Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rugby

Clinical Simbas swallow Cranes to storm Africa Cup semis

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – The national 15s team made light work of their East Africa rivals Uganda, demolishing the Cranes 42-7 in a one-sided Rugby Africa Cup cum 2023 World Cup Qualifiers quarter-final played in France.

Clinical Kenya Simbas dominated Uganda to qualify for the semi-finals where Algeria or Senegal awaits as they seek for a maiden World Cup qualification ahead of the global showpiece to be hosted in France next year.

Africa Defending Champions Namibia eliminated Burkina Faso 71-5 to set up a mouth watering semi final clash against Zimbabwe who knocked out a stubborn Ivory Coast 38-11.

-More to follow-

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved