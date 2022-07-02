30 Selected As Athletes Backed To Retain World Under 20 Crown In Cali

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – Athletics Kenya (AK) president Lt. Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei has tipped the newly-selected team of junior athletes to retain Kenya’s World Under 20 Championships title for the third time in Cali, Colombia.

AK chose a team of 30 athletes to fly the county’s flag in the biennial championships on Saturday afternoon after two days of national trials at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Tuwei encouraged the juniors to give their best at next month’s championship.

“I want to congratulate all athletes selected today…it means you have performed well and have qualified for Cali. We wish you well as you go and expect you to defend our title for the third consecutive time,” he said.

Kenya topped the medal standings with 11 medals (six gold, four silver, one bronze) in Tampere, Finland in 2018 before successfully defending their title on home soil, three years later, when they clinched 16 medals (eight gold, one silver, seven bronze) in 2021.

Nonetheless, Tuwei warned the athletes not to be complacent as many countries will be aiming to dethrone Kenya.

“When you hear anything that has to do with ‘world’, it is not as simple as you think. Everyone has prepared well…they know you’re the defending champions and they will be coming for you so you need to be prepared. Listen and work closely with your coaches to prepare well,” Tuwei said.

Speaking at the same time, AK youth subcommittee chair Barnaba Korir credited the cutthroat competition witnessed among the athletes to intensive preparations by the federation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Last year, we managed to defend our title here at home after defeating the likes of the United States in Tampere. All this has been made possible by the support of AK and the Government even for the camps that we had around the country. We were even able to send a group of sprinters to Miramas for a training camp,” Korir said.

The team is expected to enter residential camp soon in preparation for the championships.

-Team Kenya-

MEN

10,000m walk

Herristone Wanyonyi

400m hurdles

Peter Kithome

Allocious Kipngetich

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

5000m

Samuel Kibathi

Shadrack Rono

1500m

Daniel Kimaiyo

Reynold Kipkorir

800m

Brian Kiptum

Noah Kibet

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

3000m steeplechase

Emmanuel wafula

Peter Rono

3000m

Michael Temoi

Edwin Kimosong

400m

Elkanah Chemelil

Samuel Toili

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

WOMEN

10,000m walk

Margaret Gati

15000m

Purity Chepkirui

Brenda Chebet

3000m

Betty Chelangat

Nancy Cherop

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

800m

Nelly Jepchirchir

Evelyne Chepkoech

3000m Steeplechase

Faith Cherotich

Diana Chepkemoi

5000m

Maurine Cherotich

Jane Gati

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

400m

Damaris Nduleve

Sylvia Chelangat

Long jump

Winnie Chepngetich